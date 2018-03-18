Police advise motorists not to travel after snow hits.

Lincolnshire Police is advising motorists not to travel unless necessary, due to the recent onset of wintery weathers.

While the conditions have not been as severe as those which hit the county at the beginning of this month, a number of road closures last night and in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, March 18) have meant that the force’s advice to those wishing to travel at this present time has changed.

Folkingham to Osbournby on the A15 is said to one of the be the worst areas in the county and is already impassable.

A statement said: “There are concerns that drifting snow will mean that some areas will soon become impassable, while freezing temperatures are making for hazardous driving conditions in some parts. We have had a number of incidents reported to us involving road conditions over the last few hours.

Full details of the areas affected and the roads closed can be found on the Force Control Room Twitter account: @FCR_Lincs.

Roads are being treated to try and help deal with the conditions.