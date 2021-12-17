Police and crime commissioner welcomes extra funding for Lincolnshire force

Extra funding from the Government for policing in Lincolnshire has been welcomed by the police and crime commissioner.

Marc Jones says an additional £4 million will help put more police officers on the streets.

A funding boost of up to £1.1 billion was announced yesterday by the Government for the nation's police forces.

The 2022/23 funding package represents a seven per cent increase on last year and means policing will receive up to £16.9 billion in total in 2022/23.

Mr Jones said: “I welcome the Government’s investment of an additional £4 million in the funding for policing in Lincolnshire. This additional money will allow us to get more police officers on our streets and the funding, coupled with effective budget management over recent years, will mean we can continue to invest in keeping our communities safe.

“There is, of course, a continuing long and short term challenge of rising costs to meet but I am currently working at a national level on the long awaited review of the police national funding formula – a move still required to ensure our communities get the policing they deserve.”

Mr Jones's office said that the government had said the additional funding for Lincolnshire would be nearer £7 million, but a spokesman said this took into account a maximum increase in council tax allowed to the police and no council tax increase has yet been set.

Lincolnshire Chief Constable Chris Haward said: "It’s good news that policing will receive a cash boost because it should provide some certainty for the future and means we should be able to continue to invest in priority areas in Lincolnshire to ensure the county is the safest place to live, work and visit."