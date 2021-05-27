Driver and cafe customer treated after crash in Grantham town centre

Police and paramedics are attending an incident in Guildhall Street after a car crashed into a wall.

A customer of Knightingales cafe has been treated after it was was reported part of the wall fell on her, but she has since been released by medical staff.

It has also been reported that the driver of the car has been taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Emergency services have attended an incident in Guildhall Street. (47622147)

A witness told the Journal four police cars and three paramedics vehicles are at the scene.

The fire service is also among emergency services in Guildhall Street which has been closed off.

Patrick Mattison, of Knightingales, said he had closed the cafe for the rest of the day while the area was cleared up and a structural investigation takes place.

Mr Mattison added: "I am just pleased that everybody is ok."