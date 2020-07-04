Police and pubs in Grantham ready to make Super Saturday safe
Published: 10:00, 04 July 2020
Pubs and restaurants will reopen today in what many are calling ‘Super Saturday’.
With the Government confirming that pubs and restaurants are among the list of businesses allowed to reopen as lockdown restrictions are eased, owners have been implementing the necessary safety measures for the return of customers.
South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke urged shoppers and businesses to make the last 15 weeks count by following the rules.
