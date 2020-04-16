Police appeal after man exposes himself twice to teenage girl in Grantham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself twice to a teenage girl in Grantham yesterday (Wednesday).

The 15-year-old girl was riding along Manthorpe Road at approximately 11am yesterday, when the male pulled alongside her in his car and exposed himself.

The girl rode off on her bike and the man followed in the vehicle before stopping his car in front of her. He then exposed himself again.

Police are appealing for witnesses (33213312)

A police spokesperson said: "Although we do not have a description of the man we believe he was driving an old silver car."

If you were in the area at around this time, have dashcam footage, or have any information that can assist with their investigation, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• Email link control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference incident 150 of April 15 in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference incident 150 of April 15

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read more CrimeGrantham