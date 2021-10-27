Police would like to speak to the man pictured after an incident of voyeurism at a shopping centre in Grantham.

A 14-year-old girl was looking at clothes at a charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre when the crime took place on Monday, October 25 at around 9.40am.

The man approached her from behind and placed his phone under her skirt and took a photo.

Police would like to speak to this man. (52696319)

He was then challenged and ran away from the shop.

The man involved in the incident is described as having short blonde hair, a short blonde beard, pale skin and of thin build.

He is thought to be in his mid-30s and was said to be wearing a dark-coloured hoody with a red emblem, as well as dark blue jeans.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe the man pictured can help us in our enquires."

If you can help us in their investigation, there are a number of ways you can get in contact.

By calling 101 quoting incident 83 of 25th October.

By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 83 of 25th October in the subject line.