Police appeal after moped stolen from Grantham street
Published: 16:38, 06 August 2020
| Updated: 16:41, 06 August 2020
Police are appealing for information after a moped was stolen from a street in Grantham last night.
The black Honda Vision 110 moped, registration Au66 RKE, was stolen from Stamford Street, between midnight and 10am this morning.
Owner Charlotte Oakes relies on the moped to get to work and is appealing for its return.
She said: "What is this world coming to? This is Grantham, word of mouth, come on guys!!!"
