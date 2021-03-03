Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to after a woman had her purse stolen from her handbag while shopping.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man after the purse was stolen while the woman in her seventies was shopping in Lidl, in Watergate, Grantham, on Friday, February 5.

The women's purse contained her Covid-19 vaccination card, bank cards and cash.One of the bank cards has been used online causing further distress.

Police appeal after woman has purse stolen. (44821519)

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the man in the image who we believe may have relevant information in connection with our inquiries.He is described as having short black hair, wearing a black plastic coat, black jogging bottoms which have markings on left hand side knee and black/red trainers with white soles.

"The incident happened on Friday 5th February, just after 4pm.Despite the officer's inquiries to trace the man he remains unidentified."

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk, via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 310 of 5th February.

You can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm