A vehicle, which was parked in a village, has been stolen.

A Ford Ranger pick-up truck was taken from Neslam Road in Sempringham on Thursday last week (August 18).

A trailer was later found in Aslackby by rural crime officers.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it by calling Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 199 of August 18.