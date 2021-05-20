DC David Asher, of Grantham CID, is appealing for witnesses and information following a number of incidents in the Barrowby and Grantham area.

At around 4.30am on the 17th May, a garage on Low Road, Barrowby was broken into.

A red Carrera hybrid mountain bike and some packs of medication were taken. In addition, some attempts were made to break into other sheds and garages at surrounding properties.

Police are appealing for information. (47110764)

A black mountain bike was located on Reedings Close, Barrowby, in a garden where it didn’t belong and this is possibly linked to the above incidents.

If you are the owner of that bike, or if you know who the owner might be, please get in touch with Lincolnshire Police.

Police are also investigating an incident which occurred around the same morning on Barrowby Road, Grantham. A garage was entered but nothing was taken.

DC Asher would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or Dash cam footage timed between 3am – 7am on May 17 in the areas of:

Low Road, Barrowby

Barrowby Road Grantham

Reedings Close, Barrowby

If you have any footage, or information which you believe may assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting occurrence number 21000270738.

Alternatively, you can email david.asher@lincs.pnn.police.uk.