Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Grantham
Published: 17:44, 25 April 2020
| Updated: 18:29, 25 April 2020
Police are appealing to the public for further information after a serious assault and robbery in Grantham last night.
Officers were called to the Thames Road junction with Goodliffe Road following a report of disorder between 8.30pm and 9pm.
Upon attending, officers found a 16-year-old man with a stab wound. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
More by this authorTracey Davies