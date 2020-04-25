Home   News   Article

Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:44, 25 April 2020
 | Updated: 18:29, 25 April 2020

Police are appealing to the public for further information after a serious assault and robbery in Grantham last night.

Officers were called to the Thames Road junction with Goodliffe Road following a report of disorder between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Upon attending, officers found a 16-year-old man with a stab wound. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

