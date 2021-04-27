Police appeal again for information on dogs stolen in Lincolnshire incident

Police are continuing to appeal for any information about two dogs stolen from a property on April 16.

Officers say the two English Springer Spaniels, not Cocker Spaniels as they previously reported, were taken around 4pm from the property in Auborn.

A man was later arrested following an appeal on social media to locate a black Ford Ranger believed to have been involved in the theft of the dogs.

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of two English Springer Spaniels. (46613054)

The driver was stopped by officers on April 19 in Cranwell. The 23-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of theft and was released on bail.

Anybody with information about the theft of the dogs is asked to call police on 101.