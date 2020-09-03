Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was robbed in Grantham.

Officers were called to Guildhall Street in Grantham shortly after 12.30am yesterdaymorning (Wednesday) to a report of a robbery.

During the incident, a 19-year-old man was pushed and had his wallet taken.

The offender then left the scene.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested and bailed.

Officers investigating would particularly like to speak to a cyclist who kindly stopped at the scene to assist the victim, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

If you can assist in our investigation, please contact Lincolnshire in one of the following ways:

By calling 101, quoting incident 10 of 2nd September.

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – please remember to put the reference 10 of 2nd September in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

