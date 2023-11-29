Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police appeals for dashcam footage after woman in her 90s sustains ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ in Grantham collision

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 29 November 2023

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a woman in her 90s sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision.

A car collided with the woman on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, at 4.30pm on Monday (November 27).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, on Monday November 27.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.
Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.

“At around 4.30pm we received a call reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a green Vauxhall Astra.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Tracey Ford on 01476 403322, or email Tracey.ford@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 337 of November 27.

Accidents Crime Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE