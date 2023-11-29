Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a woman in her 90s sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision.

A car collided with the woman on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, at 4.30pm on Monday (November 27).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Sankt Augustin Way, Grantham, on Monday November 27.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses.

“At around 4.30pm we received a call reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a green Vauxhall Astra.

“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Tracey Ford on 01476 403322, or email Tracey.ford@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 337 of November 27.