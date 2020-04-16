Police are appealing for information following a serious collision near Cranwell in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collison on the A15 at Dunsby Hollow, near Cranwell, just after 4.45am.

The vehicles involved are a white Volvo HGV and a black BMW 3 series.

Accident news. (31886439)

The HGV was travelling towards the Sleaford direction from Lincoln and the BMW was travelling from Sleaford towards Lincoln.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A15 between Lincoln and Sleaford between 3am and 4.50am this morning and has seen either vehicle or has dash cam footage of the A15 between those times to contact us."

The road remains closed.

If you have any information, you can contact Lincolnshire Police in a number of ways.

• By emailing link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference Inc 46 16/4 in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Inc 46 16/4

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Read more AccidentsGrantham