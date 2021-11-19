A family have been left heartbroken after their beloved pet dog was killed in a collision with a car in Grantham.

Police are appealing for the driver of the car to come forward following the tragic incident on Five Gates Lane, on Wednesday morning (November 17).

Jackie Davies had just arrived at Londonthorpe Woods to walk her three dogs, including two-year-old Shih Tzu Bella.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. (53102116)

She parked up at the side of the road and opened her boot to take her dogs for a walk.

It was then that Bella, a cream coloured Shih Tzu, ran across the road.

A passing driver shouted verbal abuse towards Jackie about putting her dogs on a lead. After he drove away, Bella was found lying in the road.

Jackie added: "I ran over and could see that she was badly injured and bleeding from the mouth."

Jackie moved Bella to the side of the road and called her husband.

The distraught couple rushed their pet to the vets who confirmed that Bella had died.

Jackie added: "We have all been in bits since it happened. We've been up all night with our other dogs who have been looking for Bella. We just feel numb."

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident occurred at approximately 10am on a rural road adjacent to the Bellmount Tower car park.

"Prior to the collision, the owner of the dog parked up at the side of the road and opened her boot to take her dogs for a walk.

"Bella ran across the road when the owner temporarily lost control of her. A passing driver shouted verbal abuse towards the owner about putting her dogs on a lead. After he drove away, Bella was found lying dead in the road.

"The driver did not stop at the scene but we believe the car is a gun metal grey 4x4. It may be a Porsche and possibly electric. We would also like to specifically appeal to the driver to come forward."

If you have any information to assist the police investigation, get in touch in one of the following ways:

- Call 101 with occurrence number 21000671344

- Email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting occurrence number 21000671344 in the subject box