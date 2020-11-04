Police are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Grantham.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of Russell Hesketh who is in his forties.

Russell was reported missing from an address in Grantham on Wednesday, October 28.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build with a shaved head.

If you have seen Russell or know of his whereabouts, contact the police in one of the following ways below: