Police appeal for help in finding man missing from Grantham for a week
Published: 10:52, 04 November 2020
| Updated: 10:53, 04 November 2020
Police are concerned for a man who has gone missing from Grantham.
Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of Russell Hesketh who is in his forties.
Russell was reported missing from an address in Grantham on Wednesday, October 28.
He is described as 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build with a shaved head.
If you have seen Russell or know of his whereabouts, contact the police in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101, quoting incident 50 of 28/10/2020.
- By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 50 of 28/10/2020 in the subject line.
- Via the independent charity, Missing People. You can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.