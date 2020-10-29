Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham man

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Grantham.

Russell Hesketh, who is in his forties, was reported missing from an address in Grantham earlier today (Thursday).

He is described as 5ft 9ins’, of stocky build with a shaved head.

Have you seen Russell Hesketh?(42921518)

If you’ve seen Russell or know where he is call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 50 of 28/10/2020 .

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.