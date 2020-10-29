Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham man
Published: 16:54, 29 October 2020
| Updated: 17:00, 29 October 2020
Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Grantham.
Russell Hesketh, who is in his forties, was reported missing from an address in Grantham earlier today (Thursday).
He is described as 5ft 9ins’, of stocky build with a shaved head.
If you’ve seen Russell or know where he is call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 50 of 28/10/2020 .
You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.