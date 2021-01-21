Police are appealing for help to find a missing 46-year-old man who they believe could be in Lincolnshire.

Levy Gono, from Humberstone, Leicestershire, was last seen at around 11am yesterday (Wednesday, January 20).

He left his address in his silver Mercedes E-Class – registration number KW08 LLZ – and police believe he may be in Lincolnshire.

Police believe missing man, Levy Gono, could be in Lincolnshire

He has never been reported missing before and both his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Levy is black, 6ft tall, bald, of a medium build, has a full beard and brown eyes.

He wears glasses and walks with a limp.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and coat, and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Levy, or knows of his whereabouts, should call 101 quoting reference 394 of January 20.