Police appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Grantham

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 15:54, 01 February 2019
 | Updated: 15:58, 01 February 2019

Lincolnshire police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since last Monday.

John Holmes, 48, was last seen at South Kesteven District Council offices in Grantham on January 21 at around 4.15pm.

He was last seen wearing a woolly jumper, navy blue jogging bottoms with white stripes, black coat, beige woolly hat and blue and white trainers.

If you have seen John, contact Lincolnshire police by calling 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk

John Holmes (6924766)
