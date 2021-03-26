Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old teenager from Grantham.

Kevin Smith was last seen nine days ago when he was wearing black jeans, a zip up fleece, a black jumper with gold writing, and Nike Air Max trainers.

If you have any information contact Lincolnshire Police by calling their non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 490 of 17 March.

Kevin Smith. (45555785)

You can also email them at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 490 of 17 March, or anonymously, via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.