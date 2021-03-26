Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham teenager

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:23, 26 March 2021
 | Updated: 16:29, 26 March 2021

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old teenager from Grantham.

Kevin Smith was last seen nine days ago when he was wearing black jeans, a zip up fleece, a black jumper with gold writing, and Nike Air Max trainers.

If you have any information contact Lincolnshire Police by calling their non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 490 of 17 March.

Kevin Smith. (45555785)
Kevin Smith. (45555785)

You can also email them at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 490 of 17 March, or anonymously, via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE