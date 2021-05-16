Home   News   Article

Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham teenager

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:35, 16 May 2021
 | Updated: 15:49, 16 May 2021

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old teenager from Grantham.

Hung Manh Hoang was last seen in the Victoria Street area of Grantham between 11pm and midnight on Friday (May 14).

Hung is described as being around 170cm tall, of a slim build and has short black hair.

Missing: Hung Manh Hoang (47219619)
If you have seen Hung, or know where he may be, contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 209 of May 15.

