Police officers are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl reported missing yesterday (Saturday).

Heidi Davies was last seen in the area of Redmile in the Vale of Belvoir at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

She has not been seen since and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Heidi Davies (62518745)

Heidi is around 5ft 8ins tall and has long, ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and leggings.

If you have seen Heidi or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 545 of February 18.