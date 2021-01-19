Police have launched an investigation into the theft of three mountain bikes from a shed in Grantham.

The three Carrera bikes, two black and one white, were reported stolen yesterday morning from a shed on Harrowby Close, but are believed to have been taken overnight on Sunday.

The bikes, one of which was a Christmas present for a 12-year-old boy, were stolen from the shed alongside a petrol strimmer.

Bikes have been stolen from Harrowby Close, Grantham. (44018977)

Police are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on 101, incident 71 of 18 January.

