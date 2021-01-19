Police appeal for help to find three bikes stolen from shed in Grantham
Published: 14:04, 19 January 2021
| Updated: 14:06, 19 January 2021
Police have launched an investigation into the theft of three mountain bikes from a shed in Grantham.
The three Carrera bikes, two black and one white, were reported stolen yesterday morning from a shed on Harrowby Close, but are believed to have been taken overnight on Sunday.
The bikes, one of which was a Christmas present for a 12-year-old boy, were stolen from the shed alongside a petrol strimmer.
Police are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them on 101, incident 71 of 18 January.