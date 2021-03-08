Police are appealing for help to identify a man as part of their inquiries into a public disturbance.

The incident occurred in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham, last month.

At 11.30am on February 5, a man swung a metal bollard in the direction of two other men.

Officers believe this man may be able to assist with their investigation. (44957076)

No one was injured in the incident but Lincolnshire Police officers believe this man may be able to assist with their investigation.

If anybody recognises him or has information about the inc ident they should contact the police through one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 123 of 5 February 2021

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 123 of 5 February 2021 in the subject box

• You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm."