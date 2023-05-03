Police are appealing for help to locate a 19-year-old who may be in the Grantham area.

Lincolnshire Police want to locate Blake Searle who is wanted in connection with theft, public order, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary offences.

The offences are reported to have taken place between April 11 and April 30.

Blake Searle, 19. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry, and we now hope that an appeal to our community may help trace him.

“We believe he may be in the Grantham area, but could have access to a vehicle and have travelled further afield.

“If you see him, or have information of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 23000217455.”

Searle may also go by the name of Blake Williams.