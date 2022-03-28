Police are appealing for information to help track down offenders who have committed a series of shed break-ins in Grantham over the last few months.

Police believe that the majority of these incidents are linked, and they believe there may be a video of a theft from a shed taking place, which shows an offender committing a theft.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "It is understood that the offender’s face is clearly recognisable in the video, which was posted to a private social media account and subsequently either removed or hidden from external viewing.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation into a series of shed break-ins in Grantham. (55734121)

"We believe that the video will significantly help our investigations, and we would like to see that footage. We are appealing to anyone with information about the Facebook accounts involved, or the footage itself to contact us."

Sergeant Lee Mayfield, from the Grantham Neighbourhood policing team, added: "These are not small and insignificant incidents; these burglaries are having a significant impact on the local community. Schoolchildren are being left without bikes to get to school, families are being deprived of expensive tools and gardening equipment, and then there is the personal intrusion into their properties, to name just a few things.

"We’re doing everything in our power to find the people or persons responsible, and now we are directly appealing to the public to help with a vital piece of evidence to help us progress our investigations."

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch: