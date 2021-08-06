Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham man
Published: 16:51, 06 August 2021
| Updated: 17:02, 06 August 2021
Police are looking for a man missing since this morning.
Lincolnshire Police say 20-year-old George has been missing from his Grantham home since earlier today.
A police spokesperson said: "We believe he is wearing a blue jumper with a red marking on the front, black biker trousers and has with him a grey adidas rucksack.
"Please call 101 with with ref 77 of 6 August with any information."
