Police appeal for help to find missing Grantham man

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:51, 06 August 2021
Police are looking for a man missing since this morning.

Lincolnshire Police say 20-year-old George has been missing from his Grantham home since earlier today.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe he is wearing a blue jumper with a red marking on the front, black biker trousers and has with him a grey adidas rucksack.

George has been missing from his home in Grantham since this morning. (49971084)
"Please call 101 with with ref 77 of 6 August with any information."

If you can help, call 101 with incident reference 77 of August 6.

