Police appeal for information after 12ft shop window smashed in Grantham

Police are appealing for information after a large shop window was smashed in Grantham last week.

Staff at The Antiques Store on Union Street, Grantham, were in the store when vandals smashed the 12ft window at approximately 3.45pm on Thursday. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from outside the door.

Owner Charlotte Williams said: “I had to get an emergency glazier out who was there within minutes to take out the shattered window before it fell.

Police are investigating after the window was smashed at The Antiques Store in Grantham.(42219281)

“The bill for making the mess safe and for a replacement double glazed window will be just shy of £800.”

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone with information.

A police spokesperson added: “A window was smashed at a shop on Union Street in Grantham.

“We are investigating the incident and would welcome anyone with information to call us on 101 with reference number 320 of 10 Sept.”