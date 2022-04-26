Police are asking for help with identifying people who may be able to help with enquiries into an alleged racially aggravated incident and alleged sexual assault.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for assistance in identifying people who may be able to help with enquiries into an incident alleged to have happened near the railway bridge in Gonerby Road, Grantham at around 6.45pm on March 24.

Last month, police released an appeal for witnesses following the incident, then described as an "altercation involving a group of five young men, an elderly gentleman, and a woman in her late teens".

Can you help the police identify these people? (56299521)

