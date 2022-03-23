Police are appealing for information after an unsuccessful break-in where an ATM was targetted.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an attempted ATM break in at Lincolnshire Co-op in Ermine Street, Ancaster.

At around 4.15am today (Wednesday), Police were called to reports of two men targeting the ATM.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. (54025006)

They were reported to be wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, and left the scene in a dark-coloured car, possibly an Audi or a BMW, heading north in the direction of the A17.

They gained entry via the front door of the store. The break in was not successful and nothing was stolen.

During the incident, the dark-coloured vehicle is reported to have collided with a member of the public’s vehicle, leaving it with minor damage.

A white Ford Transit van was recovered at scene and has been confirmed as being stolen from Claypole.

A police spokesperson said: "We will remain on scene and in the local area while we carry out our enquiries in both the Claypole and Ancaster areas.

"If you saw or heard anything, or have dashcam footage of the surrounding area around the time of the incident, please get in touch. Your information could prove vital to our investigation."

You can get in touch in one of the following ways: