Police are appealing for information after a car failed to stop when it collided with two cars.

On Sunday, January 1, a light grey or silver car crashed into two parked cars on Station Road East, between 3.45am and 5am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "A light grey or silver car collided with two parked cars – a blue Kia Rio and a blue Volkswagen T-Roc – along Station Road East, causing significant damage.

"The car drove away without providing details.

"If you have any information that can assist in our inquiries, please get in touch."

Anyone with information can get in touch with investigating officer Gintare Zilyte on 07385400665 or by email on Gintare.Zilyte2@lincs.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.