A man has died after an accident between a Tesco van and a lorry.

The Tesco van driver, a 58-year-old man, died at the scene despite the best efforts of first responders and his next of kin have been informed.

The collision happened on the A17 at the junction of Cranwell and Rauceby, Sleaford at around 5.30pm on December 14.

Lincolnshire Police is now appealing for information from witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information. (53102116)

The driver of the Renault lorry suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services remained on scene last night to carry out initial enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "We would now like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or saw ether vehicle in the moments prior to contact us.

"We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help with our enquiries."

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch with the investigations team: