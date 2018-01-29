Police appeal for information after Grantham taxi drivers threatened at knifepoint

Police are appealing for information after two taxi drivers were threatened at knifepoint in the space of a week.

The first incident occurred in Grantham at around 8.40 pm on Saturday January 20.

A taxi driver dropped a man off to an address on the Earlsfield estate. The man claimed to be going to get money for his fare. Shortly after the taxi driver was threatened by a man with a knife, demanding his wallet and watch. He returned to his taxi and drove away unharmed.

The second incident occurred in Grantham on Hornsby Road at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. A passenger left the taxi claiming to be going to get money for the fare and the driver was subsequently threatened by a man with a knife asking him to hand over money.

Officers are investigating the incidents and are looking into the possibility that the two incidents are linked.

On both occasions no one was harmed and no goods were taken.

Any information can be reported via the 101 number, reference 402 of the 20 January and reference 330 of the 27 January, to DS Simon Mason.