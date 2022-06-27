Police are appealing for information after a man appeared to be masturbating under his clothing in public.

After receiving reports of a man committing a lewd act in Grantham last Thursday (June 23), Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information on the incident.

This occurred at around 4.20pm in the small park area by the river in between Stonebridge Road and St Catherine’s Road.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)

The suspect is described as very tanned, around 6ft5, stocky build, late 20’s with short dark hair. He was wearing a light grey vest and shorts.

He was not exposed but appeared to be masturbating under his clothing.

A police spokesperson said: "If you think you know this man, if you witnessed the incident, or you have any information to help our investigation, please call 101 with incident reference 338 of June 23."

Alternatively, you can: