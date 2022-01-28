A man has been stabbed after three men approached him and attempted to steal his bag.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) morning near Dysart Road, Grantham. The man, in his 30s, had to go to hospital following the attack.

Police are appealing for information. A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called at 5.51am on 27 January about an incident which occurred in an alleyway off Dysart Road, Grantham.

Police have issued an appeal (stock image) (54413284)

"A man in his 30s had received a stab wound which required hospital treatment. This was not life threatening. It’s believed the victim was approached by three men who attempted to steal his bag.

"Anyone with information that might assist this investigation is asked to call 101 with incident reference 39 of 27 January.”