Motorbike stolen from garage near Grantham
Published: 09:22, 21 October 2020
| Updated: 10:04, 21 October 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV following the theft of a motorbike near Grantham.
A CBR 125R white and red motorbike, registration number FY64 WBK, was stolen from a garage in Grampian Way, Gonerby Hill, sometime between 9pm on October 17 and 4am the next day.
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area before or during the time the theft occurred or anyone with CCTV in the area.
If you can assist with the investigation, you can contact the police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting 127 of October 18.
- Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – quoting 127 of October 18.
- Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.