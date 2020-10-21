Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV following the theft of a motorbike near Grantham.

A CBR 125R white and red motorbike, registration number FY64 WBK, was stolen from a garage in Grampian Way, Gonerby Hill, sometime between 9pm on October 17 and 4am the next day.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area before or during the time the theft occurred or anyone with CCTV in the area.

