Police are appealing for information about a large quantity of timber stolen from a Grantham company.

The theft took place on the night of April 27, between 8pm and 11pm, at MacFarlane's on Alma Park Industrial Estate.

The offenders used a disc cutter or angle grinder to cut a padlock on the gate to the firm's yard, and using a lorry they have taken a large amount of timber.

The suspect lorry seen on CCTV. (56430063)

A lorry has been seen on CCTV (pictured), described as having a white cab with blue sides to the load area, it also has a vertical red strip over the blue siding.

If you were in the area on the night of the theft and saw anything suspicious contact Lincolnshire police on 101 quoting incident number 47 of 28/04/2022