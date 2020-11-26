Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth in which two officers were injured.

At 11.23 am yesterday morning (Wednesday), a marked police vehicle was dealing with a report of a broken-down HGV on the A1. A second HGV collided with the police vehicle, which resulted in the A1 at Colsterworth being closed in both directions for some time. The southbound carriageway was not reopened until about 10pm.

Two police officers suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening and they remain in hospital for further assessment. They are believed to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the second HGV, which collided with the police car, suffered minor injuries during the collision and was taken to hospital. The driver of first HGV was uninjured.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Investigations are currently ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident. If you have information that can assist with our enquiries, please get in touch."

I you have information about the incident contact police in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 151 of 25th November 2020

By emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – don’t forget to quote incident 151 of 25th November 2020 in the subject line

Anonymously, through the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111 or online

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “This was a particularly difficult incident which involved two of our officers performing their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe. I would urge members of the public to get in touch if you have any information or dashcam footage that can assist in our investigations.

“Our officers put their lives at risk everyday – not just when confronting dangerous people. I’d like to wish both officers a speedy recovery and to give thanks to all services and staff involved for their professionalism in dealing with the incident. I’d also like to thank the public for their well-wishes to our officers. I have been in touch with the officers and their team this morning and the power of the public support cannot be underestimated and goes a long way in helping injured officers come back with confidence."