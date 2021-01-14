The Police are appealing for information following reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in two villages north of Grantham.

Over January 11 and 12, Lincolnshire Police received reports of eggs being thrown at properties and cars being damaged in the villages of Caythorpe and Fulbeck.

Additionally two cars were damaged, one on High Street Caythorpe and one at Lime Tree Close, Fulbeck. Both vehicles had three of the four tyres damaged.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This sort of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage will not be tolerated.

"Our local officers are making inquiries and we appeal to anyone who has been subject to anti-social behaviour or has had their property damaged or may have information that will assist in identifying the offenders to get in touch."

Anyone who wishes to provide information should refer to incident 134 of January 12.