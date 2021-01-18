Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after eggs were thrown at a village property in the early hours of this morning.

Reported at 1.54am, eggs were thrown at both a car and property by what was believed to be two men wearing balaclavas in Lime Tree Close, Fulbeck.

This comes after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage was reported last week in both Fulbeck and Caythorpe, as eggs were thrown, damaging cars.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Incident 21 of this morning was reported at 1.54am. Eggs were thrown at a property and a car in Lime Tree Close, Fulbeck.

"It was believed to have been carried out by two men wearing balaclavas.

"We are investigating and any witnesses or people with information should call 101 quoting the incident reference please."