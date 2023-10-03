Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police appeal for information following Grantham supermarket theft

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:43, 03 October 2023

Police wish to speak to a woman who may be able to help with their investigation into a theft.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft of a hoover from a Grantham supermarket.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating an offence of handling stolen goods following the theft of a hoover from a local supermarket in Grantham.

Police hope to speak to the woman on CCTV.
Police hope to speak to the woman on CCTV.

“We believe the woman in the image may be able to help with our investigation.

“We are appealing for any information from the local community to help identify her.”

Anyone with information should email karl.cinavas@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 23*553065.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE