Police wish to speak to a woman who may be able to help with their investigation into a theft.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the theft of a hoover from a Grantham supermarket.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are investigating an offence of handling stolen goods following the theft of a hoover from a local supermarket in Grantham.

Police hope to speak to the woman on CCTV.

“We believe the woman in the image may be able to help with our investigation.

“We are appealing for any information from the local community to help identify her.”

Anyone with information should email karl.cinavas@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 23*553065.