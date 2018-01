Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information regarding a grievous bodily harm (GBH) incident that took place in Grantham in the early hours of New Years Day.

The incident took place at 2am on Sharpe Road, near the junction with New Beacon Road.

The victim suffered injuries to his face as a result.

If you were in the area and saw something, or if you know anything about the incident, call 101 quoting incident 236 of 6 January, for the attention of DC 461 Ramsey.