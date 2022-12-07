Police are asking for information from anybody who witnessed youths throwing stones at vehicles in the High Street over the weekend.

Police received reports of stones being thrown from the roof of Barclays Bank on Saturday night and a motorist told the Journal that her windscreen was shattered after a stone was thrown at her car a few days before.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating reports of ASB (anti-social behaviour) with youths throwing stones from the roof of some commercial buildings on the main High Street on Saturday (3 December) night between 6pm and 8pm.

Stones were thrown from the roof of Barclays Bank in Grantham High Street. (61172367)

"We have received reports of windscreens being damaged and we are now appealing for your help.

"Were you in the High Street area of Grantham on Saturday night between 6pm and 8pm? Did you witness anything? Or do you have video or dashcam footage which you could share with us?"

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them by calling 01476 403311 and quoting Incident 392 of 3 December or by emailing PC Mark Barr at mark.barr@lincs.police.uk and including ‘Incident 392 of 3 December’ in the subject line.