Police are appealing for information over an ongoing series of bike thefts over the past six months.

Lincolnshire Police issued the appeal as investigations continue over who may be responsible for handling more than 60 bikes which have been stolen from properties and public spaces around Grantham.

After investigating an ongoing series of thefts from sheds, garages, gardens and from public spaces in the town, police now believe that there may be an individual, or group of people, taking possession of these cycles and either selling them on within the local area, or passing them on to people outside of the county.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)

As part of the investigations, police have attended all reports of bike thefts and carried out house to house and CCTV enquires, and taken positive action when a suspect has been identified.

They have also been carrying out dedicated patrols in the areas we know offences have been taking place.

The bikes stolen range in cost, with the most expensive being an electric bike worth upwards of £2,500. The thefts have been carried out at different times of day and night, and in a number of different locations.

Police are now asking for the help of our local community to provide them with further intelligence which could help bring those responsible to justice.

They would like to hear from anyone who might know what is happening to the bikes, such as a location they may be stored at, or who may be in possession of them.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with information or footage of any thefts, as well as any thefts not yet reported.

Sergeant Lee Mayfield from the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “There has been a high number of bikes stolen from the local area in the past six months, and our investigations lead us to believe that there may be an individual or group, trafficking these bikes for profit. Bike thefts have a serious impact on the victims they are taken from.

"Every bike stolen belonged to someone who relied it for something in their life, be that to get to and from work or school, to keep fit, or to spend quality time with family, and there is a financial loss to the victims.

"Quite simply, these bikes had been purchased by the owners and the thieves are cashing in on those victims’ investments.

"We are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this and we would now like your help with our investigation.”

As part of their commitment to tackle bike theft in the Grantham area, police have made several arrests which have so far resulted in two prosecutions.

Two men pleaded guilty to stealing pedal cycles, from locations including Asda, St Peter’s Hill, and Welham Street. One was fined £350 and the other ordered to pay £100 compensation.

A police spokesperson said: "We would encourage anyone with a bike to mark their property securely, take photographs of it so it can be easily identified as theirs, and ensure you have the best lock and security for your bike as you can.

"If you can help, please contact GranthamNPT@lincs.police.uk and provide the information you have. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."