Police have identified a man as part of an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police earlier released an image to help in their efforts to identify a man in connection with an allegation of sexual assault, but have since confirmed that he has been identified.

The incident occurred at Wyndham Park between 4am and 5am on Sunday (February 13).

In a statement, the police said: "We appreciate that the image provided is not the best quality, but we would like to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may have information that can assist in our enquiries."

If you know who he is or have any other information that can help us, get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 76 of 13 February.

By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 76 of 13 February in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

The statement continued: "If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.

"If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department.

"Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened.

"In addition to this, or if you don't feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.

"To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained Officers to investigate and support you through the process."