Police appeal for information after catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked at Wyndham Park, Grantham
Published: 15:45, 03 December 2021
| Updated: 15:46, 03 December 2021
Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car.
Yesterday evening (Thursday), Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a catalytic converter being stolen from a Volkswagen Beetle that was parked at Wyndham Park in Hill Avenue, Grantham.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 8pm.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the incident and would ask that anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area at that time to contact us."
There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 385 of 2nd December.
- By emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 385 of 2nd December.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.