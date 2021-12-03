Police are appealing for information or dashcam footage after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car.

Yesterday evening (Thursday), Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a catalytic converter being stolen from a Volkswagen Beetle that was parked at Wyndham Park in Hill Avenue, Grantham.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 8pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the incident and would ask that anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area at that time to contact us."

