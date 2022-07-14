Police are appealing for information after a man was punched in the face after being approached by two males.

At around 3.20am on Saturday (July 9), a man was walking along the High Street between the Subway and Newton Fallowell Estate Agents when two males approached him.

One male punched the victim in the face, knocking one of his teeth out, and shouted that the victim should “GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM”.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)

The victim identifies as black-Caribbean and has understandably been left shaken by the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Were you around High Street, Grantham approx. 3.20am on Saturday July 9?

"Unfortunately, we have no CCTV image of the males in question but are urging anyone who may have been in the area at this time, and witnessed anything, to please come forward with any information.

"Please call 101 and quote: Incident 66 of July 9."

Alternatively, anyone with information can email: control@lincs.police.uk adding ‘Incident 66 of 9 July’ in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.