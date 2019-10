Lincolnshire Police are concerned for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Grantham.

Anas Laamache went missing on Tuesday (15th October)

If you have seen Anas or know where he is, please contact the police on 101 quoting Anas Laamache.

Anas Laamache was last seen in the Grantham area. (19641064)

You can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.