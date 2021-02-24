Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing 16-year-old boy from Grantham.

Kevin Smith was last seen in the Victoria Street area of Grantham on Friday, February 19.

The teenager is described as medium build and 5ft 5 inches in height.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Kevin Smith. (44616166)

Kevin was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark grey joggers, a light grey jumper, dark grey shoes and was carrying a blue rucksack.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Kevin Smith.

"We believe Kevin may have travelled to South or West Yorkshire so may have used public transport.

"If you have seen Kevin or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101, quoting incident 370 of February 19."